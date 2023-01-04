American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in American Tower were worth $45,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $214.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.92 and a 200-day moving average of $233.80. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $288.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.81.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

