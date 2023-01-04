AMF Tjanstepension AB Acquires 970 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after purchasing an additional 510,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,279,276,000 after acquiring an additional 96,567 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after acquiring an additional 381,275 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,757,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,106,662,000 after acquiring an additional 202,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $553.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $523.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.66. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $672.19. The company has a market cap of $231.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

