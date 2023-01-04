AMF Tjanstepension AB Cuts Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,794 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FERG opened at $128.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $182.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Ferguson Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,321.55.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.