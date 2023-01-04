AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STLD. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,579,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,937,000 after buying an additional 131,147 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,530,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,929 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,751,000 after buying an additional 506,418 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 2.6 %

STLD opened at $95.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $113.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.96.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

