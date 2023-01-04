AMF Tjanstepension AB Lowers Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,855 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $103.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.73. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $182.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

