AMF Tjanstepension AB Reduces Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,895 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 181,705 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in HP were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the second quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in HP by 665.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in HP by 50.4% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on HP to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

HP Price Performance

In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,942 shares of company stock worth $6,035,342. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HPQ opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.48. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

