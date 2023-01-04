AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 16,580 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,580 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.27 and a 200-day moving average of $128.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.77.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.