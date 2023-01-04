Arcus Capital Partners LLC Sells 80 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $382.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $391.53 and a 200 day moving average of $391.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

