AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.72.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $161.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $158.35 and a one year high of $259.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

About AvalonBay Communities

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.