Avestar Capital LLC Buys 564 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,389,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $313,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 272.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 32,962 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $114.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $165.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.09.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.