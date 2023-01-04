Avestar Capital LLC Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 310,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 22,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 21,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $214.30 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $221.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

