Avestar Capital LLC Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

American Tower Stock Performance

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $214.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.80. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $288.25.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.05%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

