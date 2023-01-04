Avestar Capital LLC Invests $290,000 in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 56.8% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Olin Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.59. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 56.96%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.59%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

