Avestar Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 961.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,782,089,000 after purchasing an additional 51,672,341 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1,007.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $736,038,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433,161 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1,170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493,237 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 715.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964,310 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1,097.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Shopify to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Shopify to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.37.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

