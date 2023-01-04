Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 73 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank grew its position in Hershey by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $226.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.25 and a 200 day moving average of $226.68. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $191.00 and a fifty-two week high of $242.63.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock worth $9,824,600 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

