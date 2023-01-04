Avestar Capital LLC Sells 183 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

BR stock opened at $134.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $183.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

