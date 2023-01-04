Avestar Capital LLC Sells 314 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Biogen by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Biogen by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after purchasing an additional 113,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 70,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Stock Down 1.5 %

Biogen stock opened at $272.63 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

