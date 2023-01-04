Avestar Capital LLC Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,746 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,454,836,000 after purchasing an additional 541,701 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,138 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $888,575,000 after purchasing an additional 523,911 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,531,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $415,042,000 after purchasing an additional 159,591 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,608,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,824,000 after purchasing an additional 799,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Devon Energy
In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Devon Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day moving average is $64.50.
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.
Devon Energy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.56%.
Devon Energy Company Profile
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
