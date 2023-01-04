Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 644 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 95,458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.11 and a 200 day moving average of $85.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.26.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.