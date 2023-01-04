Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

Research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

NYSE RS opened at $201.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.60 and a 200 day moving average of $190.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $145.79 and a one year high of $216.76.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 28.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,208. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Steel & Aluminum

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,296,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,607,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,981,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,590,000 after purchasing an additional 258,662 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,180,000 after purchasing an additional 37,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 931,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,183,000 after purchasing an additional 51,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

