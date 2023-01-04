Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,750 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,320 in the last three months. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.