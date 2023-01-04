Bard Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Broadcom by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Broadcom by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 10,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 6.8% in the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,118,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $553.48 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $672.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $523.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.66. The company has a market cap of $231.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.