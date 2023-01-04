Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys 4,450 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sanofi by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 105,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth $4,651,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNY opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $124.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($95.74) to €85.00 ($90.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($111.70) to €85.00 ($90.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

