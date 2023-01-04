Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $954,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 827,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,399,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 383.7% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 48,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 38,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.97. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

