Bard Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.2% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 5,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 36,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 244,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 44,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $109.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.07. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $197.87.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

