Bard Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

