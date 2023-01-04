Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,550 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 883,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,362,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 426.0% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 107,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after buying an additional 86,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 798,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,496,000 after acquiring an additional 36,052 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $104.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.11 and a 200-day moving average of $85.59.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.26.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.