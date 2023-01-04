Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases 750 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.97. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.15.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

