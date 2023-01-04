Bard Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 768.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Okta by 74.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after buying an additional 46,455 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on OKTA. DA Davidson increased their price target on Okta from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.44.

Okta Stock Up 1.8 %

Insider Activity

Okta stock opened at $69.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.05. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $222.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,669 shares of company stock worth $1,725,406 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

