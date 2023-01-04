Bard Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Boeing by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.24.

Shares of BA opened at $195.39 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.75. The firm has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

