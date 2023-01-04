Bard Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,942,000 after buying an additional 3,516,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after buying an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,995,000 after buying an additional 1,379,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,102,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VUG opened at $211.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $323.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.