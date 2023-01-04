Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in Zoetis by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $146.85 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $234.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

