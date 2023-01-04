Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3,656.09

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,656.09 ($44.05) and traded as high as GBX 4,094 ($49.33). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 3,990 ($48.07), with a volume of 11,764 shares.

Bioventix Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £217.06 million and a P/E ratio of 2,835.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,670.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,479.60.

Bioventix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.20) per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Bioventix’s previous dividend of $52.00. Bioventix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Bioventix

In other Bioventix news, insider Bruce Hiscock acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,724 ($44.87) per share, with a total value of £1,862 ($2,243.37).

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

