C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $90.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 21,686 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,825,000 after purchasing an additional 132,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

