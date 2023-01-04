Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Check Point Software Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Check Point Software Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.37 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.77 EPS.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $126.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.86. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 65,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.2% in the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 285,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,784,000 after purchasing an additional 55,746 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 138.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.