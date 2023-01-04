Chellitcoin (CHLT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $0.02

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded 48.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Chellitcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chellitcoin has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chellitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.96 billion and approximately $0.02 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00474794 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000188 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.86 or 0.02218411 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,120.12 or 0.30381978 BTC.

Chellitcoin’s launch date was July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Chellitcoin is chellitcoin.com. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.Telegram”

