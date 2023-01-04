Chronos Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,538 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.1% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $143.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $356.44 billion, a PE ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $304.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.83.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.