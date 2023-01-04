Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,665 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 36.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chubb Price Performance

CB has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $220.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $223.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.97.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

