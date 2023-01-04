Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 193,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after buying an additional 30,181,146 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4,090.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $228,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231,205 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,371,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $229,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,825 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 265.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,320,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,295,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $566,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $62.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

