Close Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,770 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% during the second quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 137.4% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.0 %

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $143.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.83. The company has a market cap of $356.44 billion, a PE ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $304.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

