CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. CMG Holdings Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 3,396,500 shares trading hands.

CMG Holdings Group Stock Performance

CMG Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, operates organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors in the United States. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities.

Featured Articles

