Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.38.

Insider Activity

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,733.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $227.60 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 734.22, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.26.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.