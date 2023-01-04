Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.38.
Constellation Brands stock opened at $227.60 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 734.22, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.26.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.
