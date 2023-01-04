Bank of America Lowers CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) to Underperform

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.36% from the stock’s previous close.

LAW has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CS Disco to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CS Disco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

CS Disco Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE:LAW opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $357.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Trading of CS Disco

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 44.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $34.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAW. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CS Disco by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

