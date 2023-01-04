Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 308.6% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 207,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $424.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $126.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.30.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

