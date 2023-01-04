Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after purchasing an additional 823,367 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 396,988.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,319,000 after purchasing an additional 603,423 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $107,673,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,801,000 after purchasing an additional 240,210 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $424.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.30. The firm has a market cap of $126.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.57%.

In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

