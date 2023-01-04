Emerald Advisers LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 964 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Netflix by 526,574.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,790 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,370,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,860 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in Netflix by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,045,239,000 after purchasing an additional 973,158 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $294.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $600.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.11. The stock has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.03.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

