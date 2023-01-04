Emerald Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after buying an additional 1,743,632 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in NVIDIA by 38.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,713,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $221,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.0 %

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $143.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.83. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $304.68. The company has a market capitalization of $356.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

