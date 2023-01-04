Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $201,000 Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HZNP. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $744,453,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,455,645,000 after buying an additional 827,583 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,135,000 after buying an additional 801,217 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,910,000 after buying an additional 683,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,074,136.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $113.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.13 and its 200-day moving average is $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $925.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

