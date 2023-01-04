Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 28.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 78.6% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Enphase Energy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Northland Securities upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.83.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,379,176.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $253.31 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 121.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.24.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

