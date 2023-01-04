Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Holdings Lifted by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 137,650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 24.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 71,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,901 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Stock Down 9.0 %

EQNR stock opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The company has a market cap of $116.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $43.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.68 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 51.24% and a net margin of 16.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.22.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.